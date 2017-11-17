Neovia to manage €180m automotive warehouse

Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket has chosen Neovia Logistics to both build and manage operations at a new €180 million aftermarket kitting facility in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

The site will occupy more than 40,000 sq m and house Schaeffler’s inventory of automotive aftermarket spare parts and repair solutions. The operation will assemble and package close to 70 million repair kits.

More than 40,000 different articles for passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors will be commissioned, packaged and dispatched at the new assembly and packaging centre. Brands include LuK, INA, FAG and Ruville and products include clutch and clutch release systems, engine and transmission applications and chassis applications.

“A coherent overall concept and proven experience in the aftermarket business – this convinced us after an intensive bid and selection phase,” said Michael Söding, designated member of the Schaeffler AG board of managing directors and head of the company’s Automotive Aftermarket division.

Neovia will manage day-to-day operations, using the Neovia Operating System. “Neovia is excited to leverage our OEM heritage and more than 30 years of experience providing logistics services to support Schaeffler in serving their aftermarket customers,” said Neovia chief executive Pat Olney.

Source: logisticsmanager.com