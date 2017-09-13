 

New European network for general cargo with DB Schenker

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

New European network for general cargo with DB Schenker

New European network for general cargo with DB Schenker
September 13
08:16 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

DB Schenker, a provider of integrated transport and logistics service, has strengthened its European network through a new structure and introduced two new, pan-European general cargo products.

From now on, daily links are offered between all European business centers. This enables faster distribution for European companies and thus more flexibility in production. Customers can now choose between two simple, uniform products across Europe: DB SCHENKERsystem and DB SCHENKERsystem premium.

The new network structure, in all of the 430 locations in 38 European countries, is designed to meet the growing demand for international transport. The transit times between the major European business centers will be considerably reduced – in some cases, they are not longer than 24 hours already.

More than 20,000 employees are connecting Europe’s economy with the new pan-European general cargo network. Every day around 300,000 shipments are transported to European companies. More than 32,000 scheduled flights connect Europe every week, and tracking technology allows customers to keep track of their consignment’s status from anywhere, anytime.

www.dbschenker.de

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
News: DB SchenkerTracking & Tracing
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...