New European network for general cargo with DB Schenker

DB Schenker, a provider of integrated transport and logistics service, has strengthened its European network through a new structure and introduced two new, pan-European general cargo products.

From now on, daily links are offered between all European business centers. This enables faster distribution for European companies and thus more flexibility in production. Customers can now choose between two simple, uniform products across Europe: DB SCHENKERsystem and DB SCHENKERsystem premium.

The new network structure, in all of the 430 locations in 38 European countries, is designed to meet the growing demand for international transport. The transit times between the major European business centers will be considerably reduced – in some cases, they are not longer than 24 hours already.

More than 20,000 employees are connecting Europe’s economy with the new pan-European general cargo network. Every day around 300,000 shipments are transported to European companies. More than 32,000 scheduled flights connect Europe every week, and tracking technology allows customers to keep track of their consignment’s status from anywhere, anytime.

www.dbschenker.de

Source: oevz.com/en