 

No time for bluff and bluster

7. November 2017 11:07
Artikel drucken
No time for bluff and bluster

Beitrag bequem vorlesen lassen:

EU and UK negotiators are due to meet on Thursday in an effort to get the Brexit negotiations back on track against a background of mounting evidence of the damage that is now being done to supply chains by the uncertainty being created.

Malory Davies, Editor.

As we report today, a new survey by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply has found that 63 per cent of EU businesses expect to move some of their supply chain out of the UK as a result of Brexit.

This represents a significant decline in confidence that the negotiations will produce a good deal for business. In a similar survey less than six months the equivalent figure was just 44 per cent.

There is also a warning from the Nuffield Trust of potential damage to medical supply chains.

Its report “How will our future relationship with the EU shape the NHS?” warns that leaving the EU without a deal “would risk a chaotic disruption to supplies of medical products, and a rise in prices that would push hospitals deeper into deficit.

“Even with an exit deal, failure to reach trade and co-operation arrangements could slow down access to cutting-edge treatments, worsen the risk of vital supplies decaying at the border, and damage medical research in several ways. If no common ground can be reached, it is in the interests of health and social care in Britain for negotiators to start looking for compromise,” says the Nuffield report.

And CIPS chief executive Gerry Walsh warns: “The lack of clarity coming from both sides is already shaping the British economy of the future – and it does not fill businesses with confidence.”

It’s time to call a halt to the game of brinkmanship that is currently being played out by the two sides. It’s time for progress, not bluff and bluster.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Verwendete Tags

BrexitReport

Jetzt im Social Network teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Top-Platzierungen und Extras können Sie in Kürze per Klick hinzubuchen oder wählen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice.

Newsarchiv

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift Print on Demand

Cross Media Werbefenster

e-Commerce Logistik-Day

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


Newsarchiv

Newsarchiv

Kategorien

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...