ÖBB is in favour with China Cosco Shipping

“Austria has to participate in the Silk Road project between Asia and Europe.” Walter Ruck, President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, and Andreas Matthä, ÖBB Director-General demanded this yesterday at a joint press conference in Vienna. This was linked to the call for politics to consider the cornerstones of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI).

“Austria’s chances to become part of the Silk Road are intact again. But we need an offensive for infrastructure boosting the development of rail, road, air and waterways in the eastern region,” said Walter Ruck. A broad gauge terminal should be built in the area close to Parndorf, as well as the Lobautunnel, the Marchfeld expressway and a third runway at Vienna Airport, and the port of Vienna should be expanded.

In this context, Andreas Matthä reiterated the ÖBB’s endeavor to accompany the Austrian economy into new markets. For this purpose, the Rail Cargo Group launched the first block train service from China to Central Europe last summer. Since then around 40 trains have been operated. For 2018, the amount of 300 trains is targeted.

This is accompanied by intensified business relations with the globally operating China Cosco Shipping Group. The Rail Cargo Group is one of the preferred partners of the Chinese shipping and logistics group for rail transports from Piraeus to destinations in Central and Eastern Europe as well as on other routes. At the same time, according to Andreas Matthä, there are negotiations about a potential participation of the China Cosco Shipping Group “at one of our terminal locations,” he adds.

The ÖBB supports the Silk Road project with their full energy. An important first step is the new alliance between seven state railways to build a new fast freight corridor from China to Central Europe. The Rail Cargo Group is a partner of this enterprise and will soon be able to offer additional services between Europe and China, reported Andreas Matthä.

www.oebb.at, www.wkw.at

Source: oevz.com/en