Palletways: More attractive transports to and from Austria

Palletways Deutschland GmbH is increasing the efficiency of its general cargo network again. Since early September 2017, the new terminal in Neufahrn / Munich has been functioning as a national and international hub for the south-east region. Especially shippers of palletised freight to and from Austria, Italy and Spain benefit from cheaper tariffs. For senders, the transit time is cut by one day on average thanks to the direct connection to the south-east regional hub.

In addition to optimised national and international transit times and cost reductions, the south-east regional hub offers also shorter distances to 20 network partners in the postcode areas 8 and parts of 7 and 9, because they no longer have to call the central hub in Hessian Knüllwald-Remsfeld near Kassel.

In addition, they can feed southbound shipments directly via the south-east regional hub in Neufahrn. Launched in early September 2017, seven network partners are already directly connected to Neufahrn. More will follow soon.

Mathias Mendel, Managing Director Palletways Germany: “The new regional hub in Neufahrn enables us to further optimise our network structure. This benefits both our network partners and their customers. The southern German region and Southern Europe are now even more cost-effective and faster to reach with Palletways. This will increase the chances for our network partners to implement additional business and further growth, which will benefit the whole network. “

For the financial year 2018/19, Mathias Mendel announces an additional regional hub in the north of Germany. This will be accompanied by the increasing number of new partner companies. Palletways Germany now has 60 network partners with 69 depots nationwide – and the figure is growing.

In addition to the central hub in Hessian Knüllwald-Remsfeld, Palletways Germany now has two regional hubs. About 12 months ago, the company had created a regional and international transhipment base in Nijmegen, Netherlands. Around ten German and 23 Dutch network partners can offer their customers between the economic area of the Rhine-Ruhr and the Benelux countries a shorter transit time by one day on average, for palletised freight to and from Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Ireland and France. Both regional hubs were quickly and easily integrated into their own network structures, because the entire Palletways group operates with uniform IT systems and standardised processes.

Since Palletways was founded in 1994, the company has established up a strategic, pan-European network with more than 350 partner companies, 400 depots and 18 hubs in 20 European countries. Around 40,000 pallets per day are transported in the networks. Senders can choose between cost-efficient economy products and fast premium products for national and pan-European delivery.

www.palletways.com

Source: oevz.com/en