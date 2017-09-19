Pfenning Logistics builds its second multicube

Pfenning Logistics is building a multi-user logistics facility in Monsheim near Worms. The location in Rheinhessen will in the future bear the name of “multicube rhein-hessen” and is already the second logistics hub in Germany following the “multicube rhein-neckar”, where the trade logistics specialist implemented an extraordinary real estate concept.

The multi-user property, which fulfills a wide range of warehouse and logistics requirements, is built on a total area of 101,000 m² and consists of individual halls with a total storage area of 55,000 m² and a mezzanine of just under 9,000m², modeled on the “multicube rhein-neckar” . The advantage for users is that products of completely different industries can be bundled at one location: FMCG food and non-food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive and e-commerce products.

“We have already had very good experiences with the multicube concept in Heddesheim, as it opens up flexible uses for customers, and can optimise transports,” says Matthias Schadler, Managing Director Pfenning Logistics. Awarded with the Logix Award and the Platinum Standard of the German association for sustainable building (DGNB), the multicube rhein-neckar is one of the most sustainable real estate systems for new industrial buildings in Europe.

Also the “multicube rheinhessen” shall become an excellent real estate project for Pfenning Logistics. Connected to road, rail and waterways, the location offers a trimodal logistical infrastructure.

Pfenning Logistics, headquartered in Heddesheim, is a contract logistics company that has specialised in warehousing, transport and value-added services for retail and industry. The services are based on their own network structure: With 70 sites, 2,300 staff members and a fleet of 600 trucks the medium-sized, owner-run company provides the backbone of it’s customers’ logistics.

www.multicube.org; www.pfenning-logistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en