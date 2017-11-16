 

“Radio Yerevan” reports opening of a GW branch

16. November 2017 08:26
“Radio Yerevan” reports opening of a GW branch

Gebrüder Weiss officially opened its new representation in Yerevan, Armenia, on November 3, 2017. During a ceremony at the Grand Hotel Yerevan, Alexander Kharlamov (Managing Director of Gebrüder Weiss Georgia and Armenia) emphasized the significance of the new location for the network of Gebrüder Weiss: “From Yerevan, not only do we serve destinations in Iran and Russia for our customers, but Armenia is also a key stop along the Silk Road – an important hub between Europe and Asia.”

The representation office in the center of Yerevan, a city with over a million inhabitants, already began its work at the beginning of April and, since this time, has set up a weekly groupage freight transport from Italy. The logistics expert also offers twice-weekly groupage freight transports from Austria (Vienna) and Germany (Hanau) via Georgia (Tbilisi) to Armenia.

“By opening up the new location, we are further expanding our local presence in Central Asia and taking another important step when it comes to entering the former Silk Road overland. As a result, our customers also benefit from our high European quality standards in Armenia,” says Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager South-East/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss.

Air and sea freight are also included in the service portfolio alongside land transports. In the medium term, it is planned to expand the local range of services and to evaluate the opening of further offices in the region. The logistics processes are managed through the Georgian Gebrüder Weiss hub in Tbilisi, to which Yerevan has a direct connection.

www.gw-world.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

City ViennaFreightHUBLogistikmarktLogistikmarkt: GermanyLogistikmarkt: IranNews: Gebrüder Weiss

