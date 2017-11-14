Shoppers abandon orders if delivery choice unsatisfactory

Half of online shoppers would abandon shopping baskets if delivery choices on offer are unsatisfactory, according to a new survey by MetaPack.

The research also found that 60 per cent will buy their goods from one online retailer over another if they offer more convenient delivery options.

As well as this, the report found:

54 per cent of consumers say delivery defines who they always shop with

39 per cent will never shop again with an online merchant following a negative delivery experience

43 per cent have used social media platforms to voice their displeasure at a poor delivery experience and among 18-26 year olds, this figure rises to a huge 48 per cent

54 per cent say they want e-commerce sites to offer a one-hour delivery in metropolitan areas

Brexit

According to the survey, it will be “shopping as usual” from the UK once it exits the European Union with 58 per cent saying it would make no difference to their shopping behaviours. French (67 per cent), Dutch (65 per cent) and Italian (62 per cent) shoppers were most likely to keep buying goods – but even 54 per cent of German and 48 per cent of Spanish shoppers said they’d keep buying British. Just over a quarter (27 per cent ) of US shoppers said that post Brexit, they’ll be buying even more goods from the UK.

“This is the first time that we have been able to address the topic of the UK leaving the EU with such a large number of overseas consumers and it is heartening to see the sentiments expressed,” said Bruce Fair, chief revenue officer at MetaPack. “However, when we asked what the deterrents would be to purchasing from the UK, we found that over three quarters (77 per cent) of shoppers said if goods became more expensive than those they could purchase locally and 63 per cent said if delivery costs increased.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com