Time to enter the UK IntraLogistics Awards 2015

The first UK IntraLogistics Awards will recognise great products and services from intralogistics providers, and will be presented at the IntraLogisteX exhibition on Wednesday 25th March.

With a team of judges made up of senior industry specialists, the Awards will be uniquely valuable accolades. The judges for the IntraLogistics Awards are senior engineering and facilities managers at leading retailers, manufacturers and third party logistics providers. The judges will be looking for outstanding products and services. Judging criteria include: innovation, return on investment, efficiency improvement, contribution to safety, environmental improvement, outstanding design and service excellence.

We will be showcasing all the shortlisted products and services in our Show Special. And the Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony at IntraLogisteX in March.

Awards categories

• Warehouse Automation

• Materials Handling

• Picking & Sortation

• Storage

• IT & Software

• Packaging

• Warehouse Infrastructure & Services

Awards judges

The UK IntraLogistics will be judged by a team of leading industry professionals. The first five judges to be announced are:

• John Munnelly , Head of Operations – Magna Park, John Lewis

• Bernard Molloy, Global Industrial Logistics Director, Unipart Logistics

• Guy Meisl, Head of European Distribution, Deckers Outdoor

• Graham Cooper, Head of Business Systems, Norbert Dentressangle

• Jonathan Hardie, Global Head of Manufacturing, Premier Farnell

Entry Deadline

Friday 30th January 2015

Who should enter?

Intralogistics product and service providers servicing clients from any industry sectors who can demonstrate innovation in the respective category area. End-user clients may nominate a supplier and enter in partnership with them.

What are the judges looking for?

Projects that involve innovative solutions in the respective category area. The entry should include evidence (qualitative and quantitative) of the benefits of the project to the client.

Full details at: http://www.intralogistex.co.uk/awards

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Portal: logistik-express.com