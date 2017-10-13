 

UnitCargo moved from Vienna Liesing to Hietzing

UnitCargo moved from Vienna Liesing to Hietzing

UnitCargo moved from Vienna Liesing to Hietzing
Oktober 13
08:39 2017
“At UnitCargo, the customer is more than just king, the center of our actions,” said CEO Davor Sertic, explaining the company philosophy in his speech at the inauguration of the new company headquarters in 1130 Vienna-Hietzing in front of numerous business partners, employees and customers.

The staff has been operating at the new location for around 3 months. The multilingual team of Unitcargo Speditions Ges.m.b.H. is now working on 260 m² office space at the address Hietzinger Kai 13 / Top 7 in a conceivably attractive environment. The good accessibility by the nearby U4 underground station Braunschweiggasse, or the directly adjoining public underground car park, benefits not least the customers and partners.

The range of services offered by the company, which was founded in 2004, includes full and less than full truck loads on the Scandinavian, Benelux, German, Balkan, Turkish and Iran corridor. With 70 employees at its own locations in Austria (Control Tower in Vienna), Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and since May 2017 also in Poland, the forwarding company is heading to achieve 30,000 full loads and sales of EUR 30 million in the 2017 financial year.

www.unitcargo.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

