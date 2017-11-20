UTA implements highly efficient pan-European toll solution

From next February, Union Tank Eckstein GmbH & Co. KG (UTA) will be providing an OBU solution for the European Electronic Toll Service. The transport provider from Kleinostheim/Main is thereby expanding its range of services in the area of interoperable toll solutions.

“Our aim is to shape our customers’ mobility in a way that makes it as efficient as possible,” explains Volker Huber, CEO of UTA. “Our toll solutions represent a key element of this. We will significantly expand our range of services here in order to provide every customer with the solution that is most suited to them,” he added.

The new pan-European toll solution allows companies to use just one on-board unit within the EETS area. UTA, as the service provider, assumes responsibility for the administration, billing and evaluation. “The customers thereby only require one agreement, which is valid for all European toll systems,” explains Volker Huber.

The new EETS service initially comprises the following eight toll services: Austria, Belgium toll and Liefkenshoektunnel, Poland (A4), Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. Further European countries, including Germany, shall be integrated automatically in the second half of 2018 via over-the-air update. Those interested in the new solution can pre-register at www.uta.com from the end of 2017.

UTA is procuring the on-board units for this EETS service from Telepass, the leading European provider of electronic toll payment services. UTA has more than ten years of experience with interoperable toll systems. Today, UTA already provides its customers with comprehensive toll solutions for 24 countries and 36 different toll systems.

www.uta.com

Source: oevz.com/en