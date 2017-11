SUPPLY CHAIN EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2017

CATEGORY: TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: YPO with Hatmill

Shortlisted:

Belron

Danone Early Life Nutrition

GANT with MIQ Logistics

Jim Spittle, Chairman of the Board, GS1 UK, Simon Dixon, Hatmill, Adrian Field, YPO, and host Sara Pascoe.

Source: logisticsmanager.com