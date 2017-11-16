Austrian Post makes parcel logistics even more customer friendly

Austrian Post is profiting from dynamic market growth in the parcel business. The related competitive intensity and price pressure will remain high. At the same time, customer demands for quality and delivery speed are increasing.

Accordingly, the company is continuously pressing ahead with expanding its service offering on the basis of self-service and online solutions making it even easier and more convenient to ship and receive parcels. For example, Austrian Post is planning to more than double the number of self-service solutions in the medium term.

“We are preparing an Austria-wide capacity expansion programme to enable us to handle the strong growth in parcel volumes in the future. Sorting capacity should more than double in the medium term to 100,000 parcels per hour”, announces Austrian Post CEO Georg Pölzl.

Total revenue of the Parcel & Logistics Division rose by 17.8 percent in the first three quarters of the current financial year to EUR 350 million (excluding trans-o-flex). This strong growth was mainly due to the ongoing e-commerce trend which led to a substantial volume increase for private customer parcels. The basic upward revenue trend in the first nine months of 2017 is estimated to equal more than 10 percent. Additional revenue was generated by the launch of a new product structure featuring the Packe”, a special product offering designed to meet the requirements of online orders, which has been well received by customers.

