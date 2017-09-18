 

Fr. Meyer's Sohn has strong relations with Austria

Fr. Meyer’s Sohn has strong relations with Austria

Fr. Meyer’s Sohn has strong relations with Austria
September 18
2017
Together with about 140 invited guests, the freight forwarding company Fr. Meyer’s Sohn (FMS) celebrated its 120th anniversary at the Hotel Fairmont Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg on 15 September. The management took this as an occasion to thank their long-term customers as well as the committed employees.

The Company has been a passionate service provider and will continue to do so in the future, said CEO Marc Meier, clearly rejecting the opinion of several media declaring the classic forwarding as extinct. Instead, he is looking confidently to the future, because on the one hand FMS provided comprehensive service packages for industries with high logistics requirements and, on the other hand, was also well positioned in the area of digitalization.

In the year of their big anniversary, FMS operates as a global logistics provider with 725 employees at over 50 branches in 20 countries. Thanks to their specialization in forest product logistics, the company maintains long-term business relations with representatives of the Austrian paper and wood industries, for which a representative office in Vienna (head: Philipp Kummer) has recently been opened.

In 2016, FMS handled around 850,000 TEU of ocean freight and achieved a turnover of EUR 750 million.

www.fms-logistics.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

City ViennaForwardingFreightLogistikmarktManagementStadt Hamburg
