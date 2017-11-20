GBRf launches Southampton-Hams Hall service

GB Railfreight has launched a rail service moving containers between the port of Southampton and the Hams Hall rail freight terminal north east of Birmingham.

Under the five year deal, the service will operate daily, Tuesday to Saturday, carrying goods for major high street retailers.

ABP Southampton has also undergone recent upgrades that will support the new contract. £2.4m has been invested in a new 5.8 acre facility operated by Solent Stevedores, which increased capacity and seen turnaround times halved.

John Smith, GBRf’s managing director, said: “Over the next five years we will work closely with our new partners at Wincanton to ensure we deliver the services they require and provide their business with the certainty they need. We are sure that this is only the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership that will enable both organisations to flourish.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com