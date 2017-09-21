Gefco Group with significantly improved profitability

In the first six months of 2017, the Gefco Group generated sales of EUR 2,262 billion, which is an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous year. This increase was mainly the result of a consolidation of the European automotive market, a stronger economic situation in Europe and a continued focus on the expansion of the global customer portfolio, according to a press release.

EBITDA for the first six months was EUR 114.8 million (+ 25.8%). This significant improvement in profitability results from the company’s proactive strategy to optimise procurement management and reduce fixed costs. In addition, the group’s “asset-light” business model supports efficient cost management.

With more than 65 years of know-how in the automotive industry, Gefco operates worldwide in the field of management and optimisation of complex supply chains. The new contracts of 2017 are a concrete proof and recognition of this unique know-how. This is particularly evident by the expanded cooperation with Volkswagen in Argentina for the factories in Rosario and Buenos Aires, as well as with Auto 1, an industry leader in the e-business sector for second-hand cars in Central Europe, and with BMW in the UK where Gefco offers a range of vehicle and compound management services for new cars and motorcycles, as well as a a Defleet solution for used vehicles.

Source: oevz.com/en