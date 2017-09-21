 

Gefco Group with significantly improved profitability

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Gefco Group with significantly improved profitability

Gefco Group with significantly improved profitability
September 21
08:30 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

In the first six months of 2017, the Gefco Group generated sales of EUR 2,262 billion, which is an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous year. This increase was mainly the result of a consolidation of the European automotive market, a stronger economic situation in Europe and a continued focus on the expansion of the global customer portfolio, according to a press release.

EBITDA for the first six months was EUR 114.8 million (+ 25.8%). This significant improvement in profitability results from the company’s proactive strategy to optimise procurement management and reduce fixed costs. In addition, the group’s “asset-light” business model supports efficient cost management.

With more than 65 years of know-how in the automotive industry, Gefco operates worldwide in the field of management and optimisation of complex supply chains. The new contracts of 2017 are a concrete proof and recognition of this unique know-how. This is particularly evident by the expanded cooperation with Volkswagen in Argentina for the factories in Rosario and Buenos Aires, as well as with Auto 1, an industry leader in the e-business sector for second-hand cars in Central Europe, and with BMW in the UK where Gefco offers a range of vehicle and compound management services for new cars and motorcycles, as well as a a Defleet solution for used vehicles.

www.gefco.net

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
AutomotiveExpansionManagementNews: BMWNews: GefcoOEM
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...