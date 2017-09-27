 

Hamburg Air Cargo Handling Company taken over by Dettmer Group

September 27
09:16 2017
The Dettmer Group based in Bremen (Germany) has taken over the largest air cargo handling company at Hamburg airport, LHU Luft Hafen Umschlag GmbH.

Due to the insolvency of its former owner, the Carl Tiedemann Group, LHU was facing financial difficulties. With the change in ownership the continuation of the company and the employment of the staff are secure. With LUG aircargo handling being active at Frankfurt and Munich airport the Dettmer Group is a reliable and experienced partner in the business of handling and the storage of air cargo. With the addition of LHU, the Dettmer Group further broadens its presence in the German air cargo market.

The Dettmer Group is 100% family owned. The group controls the different enterprises in the field of shipping, air cargo handling, container packing, storage and transshipment, rail logistics, tank farms and kerosene pipeline from the head office in Bremen. The Hamburg subsidiaries of the group include tank barges (Dettmer Reederei), rail logistics (Dettmer Rail), container packing (DCP) as well as waste disposal management in the Hamburg port area (Jongen).

Heiner Dettmer, owner and CEO of the Dettmer Group, is looking forward to successful teamwork with the experienced staff of LHU using the synergies of the Dettmer Group. „The affiliation of LHU with LUG air cargo handling will open new opportunities. The excellent connections of LUG to airlines worldwide airlines will help to raise cargo volumes in Hamburg”, says Heiner Dettmer.

 

Background information for editors:

LUG aircargo handling GmbH
The GHA, a member of the family owned Dettmer Group, offers a comprehensive range of sophisticated, reliable cargo handling services at German airports (Frankfurt, Munich). The company handled over 300,000 tons of cargo in 2016. It operates 33,000 sq. m covered warehousing space with direct ramp access for all types of cargo, including dangerous goods, valuables, time and temperature sensitive shipments, at Frankfurt airport and some 3,300 sq. m at Munich airport. LUG also manages 12,500 sq. m well-equipped office space in its building complex in the Cargo City South at Frankfurt-Main Airport.  www.lug-fra.de

 

Dettmer Group KG

www.dettmer–group.com

