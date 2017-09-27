 

New Ekol block train service Trieste – Zeebrugge

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

New Ekol block train service Trieste – Zeebrugge

New Ekol block train service Trieste – Zeebrugge
September 27
08:32 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Just 3 weeks ago Ekol Logistics launched a new block train connecting Budapest with Cologne that was the first train solution in Ekol East-West corridor and now the company is announcing the launch of a new block train between Zeebrugge, Belgium and Trieste, Italy. This new connection continues to support the Ekol network expansion in the South-North corridor to link its strategic markets. 

“We keep executing our strategy to offer more and more intermodal connections inside Europe. We connected the Mediterranean with the Baltic sea by the Trieste-Kiel train in January 2017 but now we are very glad to offer to our customers a new direct connection between the Mediterranean and the North Sea. This new block train will be the first direct train that will connect Turkey, Iran and the Middle East with the Benelux countries, France  and all the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland) in a totally green mode without using a single driver,” says Alaa Jennane, the Director of Engineering Business Development of Ekol.

The train will leave EMT Trieste Terminal two times per week. This new solution will allow for transporting different types of equipment like Mega trailers, containers and swap bodies.

“Thanks to cooperation with the Zeebrugge port and our strategic partner P&O Ferries, we can transport shipments using P&O Ferries to different key regions in England (Tilbury, Hull, Teesport) and to other destinations with other partners. It makes us really proud,” says Alaa Jennane.

www.ekol.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
ExpansionIntermodalLogistikmarkt: GroßbritannienLogistikmarkt: IranSupportTerminal
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...