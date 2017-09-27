New Ekol block train service Trieste – Zeebrugge

Just 3 weeks ago Ekol Logistics launched a new block train connecting Budapest with Cologne that was the first train solution in Ekol East-West corridor and now the company is announcing the launch of a new block train between Zeebrugge, Belgium and Trieste, Italy. This new connection continues to support the Ekol network expansion in the South-North corridor to link its strategic markets.

“We keep executing our strategy to offer more and more intermodal connections inside Europe. We connected the Mediterranean with the Baltic sea by the Trieste-Kiel train in January 2017 but now we are very glad to offer to our customers a new direct connection between the Mediterranean and the North Sea. This new block train will be the first direct train that will connect Turkey, Iran and the Middle East with the Benelux countries, France and all the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland) in a totally green mode without using a single driver,” says Alaa Jennane, the Director of Engineering Business Development of Ekol.

The train will leave EMT Trieste Terminal two times per week. This new solution will allow for transporting different types of equipment like Mega trailers, containers and swap bodies.

“Thanks to cooperation with the Zeebrugge port and our strategic partner P&O Ferries, we can transport shipments using P&O Ferries to different key regions in England (Tilbury, Hull, Teesport) and to other destinations with other partners. It makes us really proud,” says Alaa Jennane.

