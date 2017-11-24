 
📣

Der neue Presseservice Upload ist da!

Reichen Sie über unseren neuen Presseservice Upload Pressemitteilungen

Wir stellen Ihre Werbebotschaften in den Blickpunkt

Holen Sie sich Ihren All in one Cross Media Mix - Jetzt mit Messevideo zur LogiMAT

Bleiben Sie mit unserer Fachzeitschrift am Puls der Zeit

Lesen Sie wirtschaftliche Themen, Trends und Erfolgsstories

Geprüfte Qualität - 70 Jahre Austrian Gütezeichen

Rund 450 Unternehmen tragen Gütezeichen für Produkte und Dienstleistungen

Bereit für die Karriereleiter?

Hier finden Sie alle offenen Stellen in der KNAPP-Gruppe auf einen Blick!

Standorttag + eCommerce Logistik-Day 2018

Save the Date: 26.09. und 27.09.2018 - Albert Hall - Vienna

24.11.2017: Global Rank 427,804 / Rank in Austria 4,433 / Pageviews/User 9.80 / Time on site 34:38 minutes

ALEXA Traffic Rank logistik-express.com

DE 52.545 | AT 37.548 | US 9.229 | PL 4.507 | CH 3.342

Google Analytics / Logistik News Leser logistik-express.com

New member joins the management board of DB Cargo

24. November 2017 08:20
Artikel drucken
New member joins the management board of DB Cargo

Beitrag bequem vorlesen lassen:

Dr. Roland Bosch (46) will be the new Chief Executive Officer of DB Cargo AG as of 1 December 2017. This was decided by the Supervisory Board of DB Cargo AG in its meeting.

Roland Bosch started his career with DB Netz AG as Chief Financial Officer in October 2010. Since 2013, Bosch has been the board member responsible for production at the Deutsche Bahn subsidiary. Managing the implementation of the largest modernization program in the history of DB has been one of his tasks in recent years.

“I am delighted that we have been able to gain an excellent colleague and experienced rail manager for the management of DB Cargo with Roland Bosch. His main focus will be on putting the company on an economically sound footing,” says Berthold Huber, Member of the Board for Transportation and Logistics at Deutsche Bahn.

As CEO of DB Cargo AG, Roland Bosch is responsible for 30,000 employees in 16 European countries. He suceeds Jürgen Wilder, who left the company by mutual agreement and at his own request at the end of October.

www.dbcargo.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Verwendete Tags

ManagementNews: BOSCHRail

Kategorien

OEVZ (E)

Jetzt im Social Network teilen

Neuer Presseservice Upload mit Live-Vorschau

Reichen Sie hier Pressemitteilungen ein und informieren Sie:

  • Just in time 10.000 Kontakte über Soziale Medien
  • 5.000 Logistik-affine über unseren wöchentlichen Newsletter
  • 100.000 jährliche Logistik News interessierte Newsportal Nutzer
  • 25.000 laufend Wiederkehrende Newsportal Nutzer

Jetzt Beitrag einreichen

Newsarchiv

Über 55.000 Pressemeldungen inklusive Keywords über zehn Jahre hinweg durchstöbern.




Business Netzwerk



Ein Service der

LOGISTIK express® Newsletter

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden und keine Neuigkeiten mehr verpassen.





Fachzeitschrift Print on Demand

Firmensuche leicht gemacht: E-Commerce

Branchenportal:
http://insider.logistik-express.com


Firmensuche leicht gemacht: LogiMAT

Branchenportal:
http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Firmensuche leicht gemacht: Austria

Anbieterverzeichnis:
http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Fachzeitschrift Cross Media Mix

Bleiben Sie mit unserer Fachzeitschrift LOGISTIK express am Puls der Zeit, steigern Sie Reichweite, platzieren Sie Werbebotschaften, profitieren Sie von unserem All in one Cross Media Mix:

  • Print on Demand
  • Apple iPad App
  • E-Magazin (E-Paper, PDF)
  • Newsportal Slider und Blog
  • Social Media Postings
  • Stand Alone Newsletter
  • Presseservice Newsletter
  • Content Ad Werbebanner
  • Redaktionelle Berichterstattung
  • Medienpartner: IDIH, Händlerbund, Handelsverband

Jetzt Werbeformate ansehen

All in one Cross Media Paket

Bewegte Bilder vermitteln mehr als tausend Worte, kombiniert mit Ihrer Werbeanzeige in unserer Fachzeitschrift beziehen Sie ein multimediales All in one Cross Media Paket:

  • Videobeitrag Messe LogiMAT
  • Cross Media Mix
  • LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift
    Ausgabe 1/2018
    Publikation: 20.02.2018
  • Redaktion und Anzeigenschluss: 10.02.2018

 

  • Ausgabe 2/2018: 20. April
  • Ausgabe 3/2018: 20. Juni
  • Ausgabe 4/2018: 10. Oktober


Themen Mix:

  • Handel & E-Commerce
  • Intralogistik & Industrie 4,0
  • Transport & Logistik
  • Beruf & Karriere

Holen Sie sich Ihr Angebot

Firmensuche leicht gemacht

Lokalisieren Sie zügig Unternehmen und lassen Sie sich finden, rücken Sie Ihr Unternehmen in den Blickpunkt:

  • Firmenprofil mit Kontaktdaten
  • Hintergrundbild
  • Bildergalerie
  • YouTube Video
  • Social Media Icons
  • Google Maps Standort(e)
  • Google Translater
  • SEO Kategorisierungen
  • Jobbörse

Angebote folgen in Kürze

Filtere nach Kategorie

Filtere nach Monat

Filtere nach Tag

November 2017
MDMDFSS
« Okt  
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

eCommerce Logistik-Day

LOGISTIK express und das IDIH – Institut des Interaktiven Handels GmbH laden zum intensiven Gedankenaustausch und Sponsoring 2018 ein:

  • Standfläche, Werbefläche
  • Werbemittel
  • Vortrag
  • Interview
  • Social Media Postings
  • Fachzeitschrift Berichterstattung

eCommerce Logistik-Day

#eComLog17

LogiMAT Bestes Produkt 2017

Blick in die Zukunft

Job Karriere

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.