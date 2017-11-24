New member joins the management board of DB Cargo

Dr. Roland Bosch (46) will be the new Chief Executive Officer of DB Cargo AG as of 1 December 2017. This was decided by the Supervisory Board of DB Cargo AG in its meeting.

Roland Bosch started his career with DB Netz AG as Chief Financial Officer in October 2010. Since 2013, Bosch has been the board member responsible for production at the Deutsche Bahn subsidiary. Managing the implementation of the largest modernization program in the history of DB has been one of his tasks in recent years.

“I am delighted that we have been able to gain an excellent colleague and experienced rail manager for the management of DB Cargo with Roland Bosch. His main focus will be on putting the company on an economically sound footing,” says Berthold Huber, Member of the Board for Transportation and Logistics at Deutsche Bahn.

As CEO of DB Cargo AG, Roland Bosch is responsible for 30,000 employees in 16 European countries. He suceeds Jürgen Wilder, who left the company by mutual agreement and at his own request at the end of October.

Source: oevz.com/en