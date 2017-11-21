Qatar Airways Cargo launching scheduled freighter services to Myanmar

Qatar Airways Cargo has commenced direct freighter service to Yangon, Myanmar. The Doha-Yangon-Doha route is served once-a-week with the Airbus A330 freighter, providing more than 60 tonnes of cargo capacity each way.

Qatar Airways’ Acting Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Guillaume Halleux, says: “We are delighted to launch our eighth freighter destination for 2017, in line with our strategic expansion to our network and fleet. Since the country’s liberalisation, Myanmar has had the fastest-growing economy in the ASEAN region, and foreign investment in local trade has seen tremendous growth. We are extremely proud to be the first international airline to serve this emerging market with scheduled freighter service as we aspire to become the premier air cargo service provider in the region.”

Myanmar’s air freight exports and imports have risen tremendously by 87 per cent and 58 per cent in metric tonnes since 2014. Qatar Airways Cargo currently offers belly capacity on the airline’s daily passenger flights to Yangon. The addition of dedicated freighter service will provide additional capacity to support Myanmar’s thriving garment exports, as well as other major commodities, including fresh produce and food products.

Ready-made garments are the chief exports destined mainly for Europe and the United States via a seamless stopover at the cargo carrier’s state-of-the-art Doha hub. The new service will also facilitate the transit of pharmaceutical imports from Europe to Myanmar through its established QR Pharma solution.

Asia Pacific is a prime air cargo market for Qatar Airways Cargo. With the launch of new freighter service to Yangon, the cargo carrier has grown its network in the region to eight destinations. Qatar Airways Cargo also offers significant belly capacity to 29 cities in the region, providing a combined weekly capacity of more than 8,000 tonnes out of Asia Pacific. The cargo carrier recently launched freighter service to Pittsburgh, becoming the first international airline to provide dedicated freighter service to the city.

Qatar Airways Cargo recently welcomed its first Boeing 747-8F and its thirteenth Boeing 777F as part of its strategic expansion plan to offer its customers scheduled and charter freighter services with a young and modern fleet. The cargo carrier also offers distinctive products such as QR Pharma, QR Fresh, QR Live and QR Express for efficiency and compliance in the handling of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and perishable cargo, transportation of live animals as well as time-critical shipments.

Being the world’s third largest international cargo carrier, Qatar Airways Cargo serves over 60 exclusive freighter destinations worldwide via its Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations globally with 200 aircraft.

