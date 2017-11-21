Rail Cargo Operator ignites the Turkey-turbo

Rail Cargo Operator, the intermodal specialist of ÖBB’s freight transport division, is expanding its service range in Turkey. Last week, Max Kindler, Managing Director, announced at the “logitrans turkey” trade fair in Istanbul the doubling of regular block train services from Central Europe to Istanbul from the current five rotations per week to ten or eleven rotations.

In addition to the existing connections on the corridor from Budapest BILK to Istanbul, new routes from the metropolis on the Bosporus to Bratislava and Gliwice will be added to the schedule. Consolidating the timetable, Rail Cargo Operator intends to increase the transport volume in Turkey from currently around 50,000 TEU to 100,000 TEU per annum.

On the new intermodal connection from Wels via Trieste and Mersin to the Iranian capital of Teheran, the first regular train will be launched on 1 December 2017.”The premiere departure is fully booked,” said Max Kindler and his colleague from the RCO management Tufan Khalaji, MBA when talking to the Austrian logistics magazine OEVZ. From January 2018, the Iran route will be served on a weekly basis.

www.railcargo.at

Source: oevz.com/en