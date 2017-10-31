Roger Burnley takes top job at Asda

Roger Burnley has been appointed president and chief executive of Asda – starting from 1 January 2018. Burnley has a strong background in retail supply chain, having had a number of key roles in the field.

He will take over from Sean Clarke.

Burnley began his career in the retail sector as a graduate at B&Q where he held several roles across buying and logistics and retail management. He then moved to Asda as director of supply; following this he moved to Matalan where he became supply chain director. He then held the same role at Sainsbury’s – and over the next decade took on a range of roles, including: retail and logistics director, managing director of general merchandise, clothing and logistics, and most recently retail and operations director.

Burnley returned to Asda last year as chief operations officer and deputy chief executive.

“Asda is a great business and we’ve started to realise its potential again,” said Burnley. “Sean’s focus on serving customers and simplifying the business has established a firm foundation on which we can build.

“Since I returned to Asda last year, I have been encouraged by the passion and professionalism of our colleagues and look forward to leading this terrific team.”

Current CEO and president Sean Clarke, said: “Asda is moving in the right direction but there is still much more for us to do. I am excited to see the momentum continue under Roger’s leadership. Walmart has given me and my family some great opportunities. I am looking forward to taking some time out but I will always stay connected to the company.”

