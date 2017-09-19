Government purchases Friedberg-Oberwart railway route

In Oberwart, Verkehrsinfrastruktur Burgenland (VIB), a 100% subsidiary of Landesholding Burgenland, signed the contract to purchase the railway route between Friedberg and Oberwart. The 25.8 km long freight railway line was owned by ÖBB and was planned to be closed down.

“Preservating this railway route is of great importance for the economic development of southern Burgenland. With the purchase by the country, the continuation of this railway connection is secured in the long term”, says state governor Hans Niessl to journalists. “Preserving this route secures the environmentally friendly supply of six companies along the approximately 28 km long railway line,” confirms Andreas Matthä, CEO ÖBB Holding AG.

Niessl: “Burgenland is currently experiencing an economic boom. With the highest economic growth, with record employment, a drop in unemployment, the establishment of new businesses and the expansion of existing sites. In order to continue this success, we need powerful infrastructure.”

In 2011, passenger transport was stopped on the Friedberg-Oberwart route owned by ÖBB due to economic reasons. The closure also threatened the transport of goods, which was carried out by Steiermärkische Landesbahnen. Last but not least, as the volume of goods has doubled, a number of companies in southern Burgenland, including Unger Stahlbau, called for further operation. In 2015 the Burgenland government signed a declaration of intent for the purchase of the Friedberg-Oberwart route.

www.landesholding-burgenland.at

Source: oevz.com/en