Ground-breaking ceremony for Leiner logistics terminal in Linz Leonding

With the groundbreaking ceremony of the new service center for western Austria at the site in Kornstrasse 3 in Linz Leonding, on 13 November Dr. Ing. Gunnar George, CEO of Rudolf Leiner Ges.m.b.H., gave the official starting signal for the construction works of the EUR 13 million project in the presence of Mayor Mag. Walter Brunner and the project managers.

Over the next few months, a service center for the furniture stores kika, Leiner and lipo will be built on a plot of 26,500 m². On a warehouse area of 12,281 m², around 10,000 Euro pallet spaces and 45 loading gates will be available for pick up and delivery. State-of-the-art warehouse equipment and EDP systems will ensure optimized and sustainable logistics.

The object creates space for 50 truck tours with 100 fitters and 20 warehouse staff as well as 501 m² of office space for 30 commercial staff. In addition to centralising the customer service, tour planning and the introducing a newly established training and assembly academy, the already established and proven standards of the Service Center Graz should lead to significantly improved customer care.

A photovoltaic system with a peak power of 200KWP with subsequent own use of the energy gained, higher insulation values in the facade and installation of energy-efficient LED lighting on the entire area affirm the environmentally conscious use of increasingly scarce resources.

“The proximity of the future service center to the Upper Austrian capital of Linz enables customers to efficiently and quickly collect the new furnishings. The ideal location of the service center is also because of its direct proximity to the Westautobahn motorway,” writes Rudolf Leiner in a press release.

www.leiner.at

Source: oevz.com/en